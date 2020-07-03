The ’ridiculous’ claims that are ‘dangerous’ during pandemic

The Freedom of Choice Alliance, which was behind a recent protest in Mullumbimby, is planning to hold an event in Murwillumbah this afternoon.

A GROUP which claims to be fighting "the eradication of private property" will hold a "summit" in Murwillumbah this afternoon.

The Mullumbimby-based Freedom of Choice Alliance was involved in recent protests in Mullumbimby and Lismore.

Organiser and FCA public officer Woody Sampson said the group was "anti-mandatory vaccination".

"What we believe in is the right to informed consent," he said.

"We're an anti-mandatory vaccination group."

He said the group had a financial backer and was offering $10,000 worth of gold for anyone who could prove the use of mercury in vaccines is safe.

But the heavy metal hasn't been used as an ingredient in vaccine's on the National Immunisation Register since 2000.

Mr Sampson, who says he came to question vaccination safety after his daughter had a severe reaction, insisted mercury is used in the hepatitis C vaccine, which he says is offered in hospitals at birth.

But the latest National Immunisation Program Schedule, published on Wednesday, only lists the hepatitis B vaccine as being offered in hospitals at birth.

The two brands of that vaccine listed on the schedule are details on the National Prescribing Service MedicineWise website; neither of them list thiomersal (which contains mercury) as an ingredient.

He made the same claim about the H1N1 vaccine and according to MedicineWise, its multi-dose vial does contain thiomersal as a preservative, but pre-filled syringes do not.

Friends of Science in Medicine president Professor John Dwyer said there was "no evidence" the pre-2000 use of mercury in vaccines "caused any health problems".

Friends of Science in Medicine president John Dwyer is an advocate for evidence-based healthcare.

"Similarly, the claim that all mercury amalgams should be removed form people's dental fillings to prevent disease is not supported by any credible evidence," Prof Dwyer said.

Mr Sampson said his group opposed mandatory vaccination, and while this doesn't exist - nor has there been any suggestion to implement it - across general society, he says they're criticising "no jab, no play" policies and requirements of health workers to be vaccinated.

His group's literature, some of which was recently distributed in flyers left on car windscreens in Murwillumbah, has also alluded to "microchips" to monitor vaccines and suggested this would all be "monitored and controlled with 5G".

"There are no plans in Australia to force people to have vaccinations but there will be restrictions on unvaccinated children to protect others," Prof Dwyer said.

"The microchip/5G concepts are ridiculous.

"5G is associated with even less radiation than 4G and is certainly not the cause of the current pandemic.

"While the misinformation that FCA are providing is nonsensical it is also dangerous especially in the midst of a national pandemic."

He said Australia was "doing well" with COVID-19 rates, but in light of the outbreak in Victoria, caution was still needed.

"A major point for people to understand is that scaring parents about the damage vaccines might do their children puts them aa terrible risk," he said.

"Mumps can make boys infertile, measles can cause blindness and strokes, hepatitis can destroy livers.

"Vaccination has provided the biggest ever improvement in public health.

"A huge international study involving one million children proved beyond doubt that vaccines do not cause autism."

At the time of publication, a Facebook event created for this afternoon's "Right to Privacy summit" run by the FCA had received no RSVPs.