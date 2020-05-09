Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Riding without helmet results in drugs charge

Carlie Walker
by
9th May 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a 27-year-old Maryborough man with possession of a dangerous drug after he was stopped along Ferry St in Maryborough about 6.30pm on May 7 allegedly riding a bicycle without a helmet.

It will be alleged that when spoken to by police, a search of the person's items was conducted and police found a quantity of marijuana.

Police questioned the man in relation to the allegedly located items and as a result the man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

He is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 1.

In a different incident, police charged a 39-year-old River Heads woman with two counts of possession of a dangerous drug and two counts of possession of drug utensils when police stopped a vehicle on Beach Rd in Pialba about 3.30am on May 8 for the purpose of a random breath test.

As a result, police spoke to the female driver of the vehicle and police carried out a search of the vehicle.

Police allegedly found drug items and drug utensils and the woman was questioned in relation to the located items.

As a result, the woman was charged with multiple times offences for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

She is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 30.

More Stories

crime fccourt fcpolice maryborough queensland crime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Over the moon-bow: Photographer captures rare event

        premium_icon Over the moon-bow: Photographer captures rare event

        News Photographer Ian Waldie got up early to capture a meteor shower, what he got instead was something completely different. WATCH THE VIDEO

        INTERVIEW: Boost Juice founder shares her winning ways

        premium_icon INTERVIEW: Boost Juice founder shares her winning ways

        News Janine Allis on business success, reality television and her ‘ridiculous’...

        Noosa opens up for Mother’s Day

        Noosa opens up for Mother’s Day

        News Local families can visit local parks “or another public space if you are with the...

        Family’s extra special reason to celebrate Mother’s Day

        premium_icon Family’s extra special reason to celebrate Mother’s Day

        News A newborn could make Mother’s Day 2020 extra special for this Noosa family.