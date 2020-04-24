Right on the Moneypenny's - something to really get your teeth into.

Right on the Moneypenny's - something to really get your teeth into.

THESE are extraordinary times and normally a restaurant opening its doors in Noosa would be classed in the “dime a dozen” category.

But when the whole of Noosa’s eat streets have been double whammied by a virus and strict no holiday rulings by the powers that be, then any restart is worth shouting about.

Especially when this eatery has a reputation that transcends the local scene.

Here was the latest sign of hope we received today and we’ll even keep in the capital letters:

“We are opening Miss Moneypenny’s again starting tonight and we have some really great deals for our customers below.

“Our family meals are a new offering …. Miss Moneypenny’s twist on a classic roast. “Customers can pre-order for their Sunday roasts to guarantee their order or order on the night.

“It’s incredible value and our lamb shoulder is so tender, it melts in your mouth, slow cooked over 12hours!

“We are also offering a MOTHERS DAY ULTIMATE GIFT VOUCHER PACK pick up or home delivered, something for mums to look forward to, a night out after isolation restrictions end.

“Mums deserved to be spoilt … mouth watering food, incredible handcrafted cocktails, premium wines and let’s not forget about dessert!

Also we are open ANZAC Day.

MISS MONEYPENNY’S NOOSA NOW OPEN FOR TAKEAWAY

Friday | Saturday | Sunday 4.30pm – 8.30pm

FAMILY MEALS PACK – ROASTS - THE MISS MONEYPENNY’S WAY

serves 2 adults + 1 child

PORTUGUESE ROASTED CHICKEN 45

garlic & rosemary roasted potatoes, crushed peas & bacon,

braised onions, roasted baby carrots, pan gravy

SLOW COOKED LAMB SHOULDER 65

garlic & rosemary roasted potatoes, crushed peas & bacon, mint,

roasted baby carrots, braised onions, rosemary gravy

HEAT & EAT SPECIAL

BEEF BOURGUIGNON 29

serves two

a traditional french style braised beef, bacon, mushroom,

onion and potatoes in red wine.

perfect to stock your freezer. the meal has been pre-cooked, and vacuum sealed.

simply heat and serve.

COMBO DEALS

pizza and bottle of wine - 35

2 pizzas and bottle wine - 50

1 pizza and a beer - 25

2 pizzas and a six pack of beer - 60

MOTHERS DAY ULTIMATE GIFT VOUCHER PACK

⚜️$100 miss moneypenny’s gift voucher

⚜️2 complementary miss moneypenny’s branded plumm european crystal wine glasses

⚜️2 complementary miss moneypenny’s exclusive memberships