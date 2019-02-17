Ringing in the school year fun

WHILE school has just started for the first time with the 2019 Noosaville Prep classes, another group of keen learners are already preparing for their first year of schooling in 2020.

The Noosaville State School playgroup has already commenced, with Ms Bec providing fun and educational opportunities for these prior to Prep age children.

The playgroup operates each Friday morning from 9.40-10.40am, as well as at other times during special events on the school calendar throughout the year.

Principal Sharyn Rieger explained how the playgroup made use of the school's extensive resources in our new Early Years Centre.

"Our playgroup children experienced all aspects of the school prior to officially starting on the first day this year and the transition was just so smooth. It's also great to get to know all the families and their children before they start school.”

Meanwhile the Noosaville Preps have wasted no time in 'ringing' in the new school year, with each of them being officially introduced to the whole school on a special 'Welcome to Noosaville' assembly last week.

GREAT START: Student Grayson rings the school bell for the first time with principal Sharyn Rieger.

Parents and friends looked on as each Prep child took it in turns to ring the school bell for the first time.

"I loved ringing the bell and going on stage with all my new Prep friends,” student Grayson said.

If you want your child to join in the fun with Ms Bec's playgroup and get ready for their Prep year at Noosaville in 2020, phone 54403222.