Ripped model sues after surgery ‘ruins self-esteem’

A model and ex-AFL player is suing for negligence, claiming his career has been hurt by botched surgery.

A model and ex-AFL player is suing for negligence, claiming his career has been hurt by botched surgery.

A Queensland model has sued the health district behind Princess Alexandra Hospital for negligence, claiming his career has been hurt by botched hand surgery.

Zaine Alan Pringle, 28, from Upper Mount Gravatt, is seeking $592,801 in damages in the District Court claiming surgical errors at the hospital meant he had to have three additional surgeries and has been left with scarring and in pain.

Mr Pringle, who has modelled for ten years and had a contract with clothing retailer City Beach, hurt his left ring finger while playing AFL in 2017, his claim states.

He is suing the Metro South Hospital and Health Service, which manages PA hospital, alleging that if the surgeon who operated on him on June 5, 2018 had been properly supervised by the hospital the surgical error would not have occurred.

He alleges that the botched surgery has left him with unnecessary scarring and further injury, which has caused his self-esteem about his looks to plummet and led him to lose work as a model.

Zaine Pringle model and ex AFL player, court – Photo Supplied Facebook

"(Mr Pringle) began experiencing … low self-esteem about the way his hand looked, and anxiety and lack of confidence in relation to social interaction … impacted his ability to return to modelling," the claim states.

He has scarring of the left and right forearms - where tendon grafts were taken - and scarring down his finger and palm on his left hand, court documents state.

Mr Pringle claims his ability to return to modelling work was hurt by his low self-esteem about the appearance of his hand.

He had planned to model in Japan before his injury, and his other career as a passive fire technician with FVS Fire, where he installs doors, has also been hampered by the botched hand surgery as he missed performance appraisals and pay rises due to time off work.

He claims following his second surgery he was only able to shoots for hats and sunglasses, because his arm was scarred.

Zaine Pringle.

His damages claim includes $310,000 for future economic loss, and $80,575 for past economic loss.

He has been managed by Sydney agency FiveTwenty Modelling for the past six years and won a national modelling competition called Manhunt in 2017, which saw him travel to Thailand to represent Australia.

When approached by The Courier-Mail today, Mr Pringle said he did not wish to comment and did not wish his lawyer to comment on his behalf.

No defence has been filed to the claim, and no hearing date has been set.

Originally published as Ripped model sues after surgery 'ruins self esteem'