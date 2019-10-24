Rise to Meet the Tide of change in Noosa

Environmental education and entertainment is the theme for Sunday's Rise to Meet the Tide organised by Geoff Cantor.

DO YOU care about the environment but want to do something productive to bring about change?

That’s the position retired event planner Geoff Cantor found himself in.

So he’s planned an event — Rise to Meet the Tide — on Sunday in Lion’s Park at Noosaville in support of Noosa Council’s recent decision to declare a climate emergency.

“It’s focus is education and entertainment with an environmental theme,” Mr Cantor said.

“I want to get people thinking — we can do something.

“We need to work together to help everyone make the needed changes.”

Mr Cantor admits he finds recent climate protests pointless, in terms of bringing about change.

In just a matter of weeks he’s rallied support, set up a go fund me page and secured expert speakers, stallholders and entertainers for the Noosa event.

Sunday’s line-up includes local musicians The Barleyshakes, Dave Flower Band, The Moonsets, The Dennis Sisters and Mark Moroney.

Climate scientist Professor Ian Lowe from Griffith University, human potential teacher Paulina Rowland and permaculture expert Zaia Kendall are among the guest speakers who will share their wisdom.

Mr Cantor said Noosa was breaking new ground and leading by example by declaring a climate emergency and all residents could do their bit.

“We will have lots of information on the day so people can make better choices in their everyday life.

“If we all make small changes, it can have a big effect,” Mr Cantor said.

Rise to Meet the Tide kicks off at 10am and will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook from 12-6pm.

“Climate change affects everyone on the planet, that is why I am broadcasting the show and promoting it saying, “The Whole World Is Invited”,” Mr Cantor said.

“The speakers will appear in the break between the music acts who are all high-quality local musicians.

“Halfway through the telecast, we will bring all the speakers together as a panel to answer prearranged questions hosted by Jon Coghill of ABC Coast FM and ex-drummer of Powderfinger.”

If you would like to contribute to the cause, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/cqrwm7-rise-to-meet-the-tide