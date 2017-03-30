UPDATE: More Noosa roads close around region

UPDATE 5PM: More Noosa hinterland roads have closed as creeks flood and cover bridges.

Noosa Council advises the following roads are closed while others have reopened and vehicles can proceed with caution.

Current roads closed at 5pm, March 30

Subway Ave, Pomona

Old Holletts Rd, Doonan

Skyring Crk Rd exit, Federal

Mill St, Pomona

Cooroy Mountain Rd, Cooroy

Railway Rd, Cooran

Old Noosa Rd, Cooran

Upper Pinbarren Creek Rd, Pinbarren

Kin Kin Rd, near Eastern Branch Rd (crossing 3)

Pomona Kin Kin Rd, 200m North of the Cooran turnoff

Road open with caution:

Lake Entrance Blvd, Noosaville (between Satinash Court & Red Gum Court)

Eumundi Noosa Rd, Noosaville

Mary River Rd, Cooroy (near sporting field)

Council and emergency services are still advising residents to stay indoors and avoid travel until further notice.

EARLIER: BRIDGES in and out of hinterland towns are inches away from being flooded over by rising creek waters.

Cooran, Kin Kin, Boreen Pt and Pinbarren are at risk of being completely cut off from the rest of Noosa as creeks swell to high levels.

Ringtail Ck, Six Mile Ck and Kin Kin Ck will be expected to flood roads by this evening, with most of these roads the only way to access rurals towns.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Noosa Council and emergency services are urging residents to stay indoors and avoid travelling on the roads.

Emergency services are preparing to place 'road closed' signs in areas where flood waters have made crossing roads too dangerous.

Remember - if it's flooded, forget it.

Current road closures as stated by Noosa Council:

Eumundi Noosa Rd, Doonan, flash flooding has closed Eumundi Noosa Rd near Beddington Rd in both directions. Delays expected.

Beddington Road, Doonan, water over the road at the intersection of Beddington Rd and Wattlebird Rd

Old Hollett's Road at Doonan

Lake Entrance Boulevard between Satinash Street and Redgum Court, Noosaville

Skyring Creek Road, off the Bruce Highway

Subway Avenue at Pomona

Peregian Springs Dr, Peregian Springs, water is over the road at Peregian Springs Dr. The road is open but proceed with caution.