UPDATE: More Noosa roads close around region

UPDATE 5PM: More Noosa hinterland roads have closed as creeks flood and cover bridges.
Noosa Council advises the following roads are closed while others have reopened and vehicles can proceed with caution.
Current roads closed at 5pm, March 30
Subway Ave, Pomona
Old Holletts Rd, Doonan
Skyring Crk Rd exit, Federal
Mill St, Pomona
Cooroy Mountain Rd, Cooroy
Railway Rd, Cooran
Old Noosa Rd, Cooran
Upper Pinbarren Creek Rd, Pinbarren
Kin Kin Rd, near Eastern Branch Rd (crossing 3)
Pomona Kin Kin Rd, 200m North of the Cooran turnoff
Road open with caution:
Lake Entrance Blvd, Noosaville (between Satinash Court & Red Gum Court)
Eumundi Noosa Rd, Noosaville
Mary River Rd, Cooroy (near sporting field)
Council and emergency services are still advising residents to stay indoors and avoid travel until further notice.
EARLIER: BRIDGES in and out of hinterland towns are inches away from being flooded over by rising creek waters.
Cooran, Kin Kin, Boreen Pt and Pinbarren are at risk of being completely cut off from the rest of Noosa as creeks swell to high levels.
Ringtail Ck, Six Mile Ck and Kin Kin Ck will be expected to flood roads by this evening, with most of these roads the only way to access rurals towns.
Noosa Council and emergency services are urging residents to stay indoors and avoid travelling on the roads.
Emergency services are preparing to place 'road closed' signs in areas where flood waters have made crossing roads too dangerous.
Remember - if it's flooded, forget it.
Current road closures as stated by Noosa Council:
Eumundi Noosa Rd, Doonan, flash flooding has closed Eumundi Noosa Rd near Beddington Rd in both directions. Delays expected.
Beddington Road, Doonan, water over the road at the intersection of Beddington Rd and Wattlebird Rd
Old Hollett's Road at Doonan
Lake Entrance Boulevard between Satinash Street and Redgum Court, Noosaville
Skyring Creek Road, off the Bruce Highway
Subway Avenue at Pomona
Peregian Springs Dr, Peregian Springs, water is over the road at Peregian Springs Dr. The road is open but proceed with caution.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.