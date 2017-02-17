Rising for the fifth year to help end violence

IN PREPARATIONS: One Billion Rising is on again this Friday at the Noosa Surf Club.

ON FRIDAY night everyone is invited to Noosa Heads Surf Club from 5-6pm for the fifth annual One Billion Rising - Noosa Heads event.

Local One Billion Rising organiser and dance artist Peppie Simpson said this year she hoped to see more than 200 people participate in the free event, as well as raise funds for local women and their families affected by domestic violence.

"Last year we raised over $1500 for our local women's shelters,” Ms Simpson said.

"The event is so positive and powerful and we'd love more people to join us again this year ... we have a lot of fun,” she said.

Free rehearsals at the Leisure Centre, Wallace Dr, Noosaville have had more than 70 participants, most joining for the first time.

There is one last rehearsal on Thursday night from 7.15pm to 9pm, which will be a full dress rehearsal.

There is no need to book, just turn up wearing a full outfit of red, black or white (no mixed colours).

Ms Simpson said no dance experience was required to be part of the group dance.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence call: DV Connect (24 hours a day, 7 days a week) on freecall 1800811811.