Rising sea level threat sparks Noosa info workshop

TACKLING rising sea levels in Noosa is the future-proofing aim of an interactive public workshop this Tuesday organised by the council.

Noosa Council is inviting residents and community groups to learn what sea level rise could mean for Noosa and have input on potential responses after the workshop pinpoints the "most at-risk locations” based on scientific data.

"Importantly, we're looking to gauge the community's thoughts on all of the ways we might respond to each risk - whether it's rock-walls, dune restoration, beach replenishment or land-use regulations,” council climate change project coordinator Grant Hinner said.

"The workshop is not just for those with a stake in areas we expect to be physically impacted by sea-level rise,” he said.

"How council responds should be of interest to everybody, as there are a range of options available, of varying cost, effectiveness, visual amenity, and impact on the surrounding location.

Mr Hinner said the feedback collected will help to prepare a shortlist of potential sea-level rise responses to enable further cost investigations.

"We need a broad mix of community members to attend, representing different interests,” he said.

"This will make for a robust and fully informed discussion. The decisions we make in the short term can have significant impacts in the long term - on future councils and the community.”

The interactive workshop follows earlier consultation to establish the natural and built assets the community values most when it comes to planning for sea-level rise.

The interactive workshop at 10am, December 4 at the council's Tewantin offices, Pelican St, Tewantin and should run for about three hours.

To register attendance, phone the council on

07 5329 6500 or email grant.hinner@noosa.qld. gov.au.

Visit yoursay.noosa.qld. gov.au.