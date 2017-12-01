Rising to the USC occasion for Year 10 academic stars

SMART MOVE: Jasmin Smith and Bailey Cannell attended a celebratory lunch at the University of the Sunshine Coast today to celebrate their awards.

SMART MOVE: Jasmin Smith and Bailey Cannell attended a celebratory lunch at the University of the Sunshine Coast today to celebrate their awards. Contributed

NOOSA District State High School Year 10 students Jasmin Smith and Bailey Cannell attended a celebratory lunch at the University of the Sunshine Coast today to celebrate their Rise and Shine awards.

The award recipients were required to be enrolled in Year 10 at a Queensland secondary school, they also had to maintain an A grade across all subjects and have the intention of pursuing university studies upon completion of Year 12.

This prestigious award commends Year 10 students on exemplary dedication to both academic and leadership skills within and outside of the school.

The event gave the award recipients the opportunity to immerse themselves in the USC life. Highlights of the day included students networking with program mentors, engaging in a range of leadership and goal setting activities and hearing from guest speaker ironwoman Jordan Mercer who is currently studying a Bachelor of Primary Education at USC.

Other guest speakers included the Circular Sisters and USC Vice Chancellor Professor Greg Hill, who all helped to make the students' experience on campus enjoyable, inspirational and educational. Jasmin and Bailey also enjoyed the opportunity to socialise with students from other schools and indulging in an appetising morning tea and lunch.The students' experience and relationship with USC will continue over the next two years of their schooling. The next event Jasmin and Bailey will attend is designed to assist them with developing their future career pathways, and it is held on January 8, 2018.