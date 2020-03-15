Risky truth about making Aussie porn

WARNING: Graphic content

I'm not allowed to say where I am.

What this production company are doing is not only likely to get us removed from the premises, it's illegal in most Australian states.

I'm here to see what happens on a porn set, but I'm quickly learning the sex that's about to take place in front of me is the least confronting thing I'll experience today.

"Don't mention the state or city you're travelling to. Your entry to the building must be discreet," I'm instructed via email a couple of days before the shoot by the film's director, who goes by the performer name of "Zero".

I'm issued a shoot schedule on the day, so I can plan my interviews around the performers' movements.

There's a great deal more administrative tasks and pre-production than I expected.

When I arrive at 9am, the set has already been dressed and lit.

"The storyline for today's shoot is a slumber party that gets a bit naughty," I'm advised, on meeting Zero, who's also starring in today's film.

Sex columnist Nadia Bokody takes a close look at what really goes on behind-the-scenes of a porn film. Picture: Instagram/Nadia Bokody

"After some sexy fun, the girls get frustrated and call in a Tinder boy for some real d*ck. That'll be me," he laughs bashfully, flopping a pile of scripts down onto the apartment's glass coffee table.

Zero is strikingly attractive, with a tall, athletic physique, dark hair and deep brown eyes. I'm starting to understand why female performers are wait-listed to work with him.

"I don't seek the girls out. They seek me out," he informs me, slicking back a stray hair that's fallen alluringly over his face.

Half an hour later, the other performers arrive.

I'm introduced to Gia, Koby and Sasha (all their performer names) - all young, attractive women who appear discernibly excited to be in Zero's presence.

There's an unmistakeable magnetism about Zero I can't quite pin down to one particular thing.

Nadia said she was surprised to discover making a porn film came with more admin than she imagined. Picture: Instagram/Nadia Bokody

After I comment on how impressive the shoot set-up is, he picks up a camera gimbal and begins enthusiastically detailing the technical specifications - casually flexing a bicep as he steers it around in front of me.

"I'm a bit of a nerd," he jokes, carefully replacing the equipment.

"Can I get you a coffee?" he asks, politely.

If I wasn't here for a story, with a fully lit porn set in the background, I might see Zero as the kind of guy I'd like to date.

I'm honestly having trouble calibrating this version of him with the one I've seen in his hardcore adult films, tying women up and forcefully dominating them.

The performers all take a seat in the living room and begin reading through the script. It's a bizarrely mundane scene - watching the girls sip on Red Bulls and jot down notes as they read aloud.

"By the end of the scene, I need to f*ck all three of you," Zero announces, after the read-through.

The performers all smile eagerly.

"Yesss!" Gia exclaims, literally doing a fist pump as she shrieks.

Much like how any film is made, actors first spend time reading through a script and blocking moves. Picture: Instagram/Nadia Bokody

"That's a lot of sex. How do you keep going without, er, finishing too soon?" I ask.

"I'm pretty well practised. I don't blow for a few days before the shoot, so I've got a good build-up," Zero explains.

"Doesn't that make it worse for you?" I inquire, confused.

"It's a challenge, but it gives a good end result on camera when I have to do my thing," Zero clarifies, before turning to the performers and instructing, "Okay, everybody go do costume and makeup."

Half an hour later, the three women emerge in elegant, lacy lingerie and full faces of makeup.

Gia beelines it to the kitchen sink and begins washing a large, lifelike dildo before fastening it to her harness.

"All in a day's work!" she giggles.

There's an STI check - a prerequisite on every professional set - where the performers all share their medical paperwork with one another, then a final discussion about the sex acts that will take place, to confirm everyone is on board with what they're doing.

'DAMN. CAN YOU STOP MAKING SO MUCH GOOD CONTENT?'

It's all very businesslike, and a great deal more clinical than I'd expected.

I ask Zero why he decided to start Beautiful Deviants, his porn production company.

"I used to be about 30 kilos overweight. I had very low self-esteem," he tells me.

"When I got fit and lost it all, I decided to start fitness modelling to kind of take stock of what I'd accomplished.

"Without the intention of doing so, my photos attracted a lot of requests for more explicit content; initially from thirsty gay guys," he says with a smirk.

"So, I started an OnlyFans to make some extra cash, first on my own, and then eventually with women, and it just grew from there.

"Now more than half my audience are female," he adds proudly.

This is not surprising. One only has to read all the comments on Zero's social media accounts, to see his work clearly attracts mostly women.

"Damn. Can you stop making so much good content? I'm going to have to double my porn budget this month," reads a female follower's comment on his latest Instagram post - a picture of a shirtless Zero approaching two women, who are both tied up and handcuffed.

One thing which appeared to set this porn production company apart from others is a clearly visible focus on consent. Picture: Instagram/Nadia Bokody

There's no denying the fact Zero provides some pretty good eye candy, and his hi-tech set-up means his film production value is always top notch; but a far more compelling argument for his female-dominant audience, is the obvious emphasis he places on his duty of care to his fellow performers.

The consent is visibly enthusiastic among the women who work with him, and the discussion around what everyone's comfortable doing is surprisingly detailed and thorough.

Additionally, each performer has full rights over the content, so they can share and monetise it as they see fit.

"It's a collaborative process, so it's important to me all the performers get equal access to the content we've created.

"There's no obligation whatsoever for them to share any profits they make selling it through their own channels with me," he says, adjusting the soft-box light in the corner of the bedroom, as the women take to the bed to begin.

I stay for the first 15 minutes of the scene, watching the sex unfold, then inform Zero I'm slipping out for a lunchbreak, when they pause filming to reset the camera angle.

"Sure thing. We'll be done in about 45 minutes if you want to pop back then," Zero replies casually, all the while with a fully erect penis.

Feeling slightly awkward, I make a joke.

"Well, this certainly isn't something that happens to me every day!" I exclaim.

The three women, all naked and intertwined on the bed, burst out laughing.

"We never take any of this too seriously!" Gia interrupts with a giggle.

"It's all about having fun."

This story is part of episode 5 of 'Nadia Goes', a docuseries on the secret world of sex. You can watch it on Nadia's YouTube channel.