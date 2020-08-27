Menu
Risque dress stuns Bach viewers

27th Aug 2020 5:20 AM

 

LAST night's bizarre Bachelor cocktail party was a confusing watch.

But one aspect of the episode made it even trickier to keep up with the unfolding cat fight: a very distracting green dress.

Contestant Juliette, who earned the ire of Roxi for merely speaking to Locky at the party, rocked a green formal gown with a plunging neckline, leaving viewers unsure where to look.

As Juliette sashayed around the cocktail party, batting off accusations of conniving behaviour, her daring dress looked at risk of revealing a little more than she bargained for - and far too much for the timeslot.

Juliette's fashion tape was the true winner of the night. Picture: Channel 10
Speaking to the Survivor Bach Locky, Juliette had said - in a similar sentiment to her secret note to the reality star last week: "I'm always in my activewear. I love to be outdoors. And so, I was, like, 'I just want Locky to see me not in a dress, not with my boobs out.'."

As viewers pointed out, she was moments (or a gust of wind) away from having them out entirely:

Meanwhile, other viewers were simply perplexed by the structure of tonight's episode, which seemingly left out a chunk of the storyline.

During the cocktail party, Roxi was inconsolable as she claimed Juliette was spreading rumours about her, but given the basis of her worry came from thin air, fans wondered whether a prior conversation hadn't made it to air.

"She's doing it because she's mad that I came back with a rose and now I'm a threat, and now she's making up wild things about me," Roxi had deduced from Juliette's beeline to Locky as he arrived at the mansion.

"I don't want to spend my night thinking, like, 'Are you just sitting there just running my name through the mud?'," she said through tears.

Over on Twitter, fans couldn't keep up:

Filming of The Bachelor was forced into lockdown as COVID-19 restrictions hit in March, with future episodes to take place at the contestants' homes via video dates with Locky.

So far, many episodes have featured prolonged cocktail parties following dramatic infighting between contestants, with last Wednesday's an episode-long rose ceremony.

Some viewers have commented that the overly-catty season has been enough to make them switch off early.

 

The Bachelor continues Thursday night from 7.30pm on Channel 10.

 

Many claimed they didn’t know where to look. Picture: Channel 10
We don’t know what they’re talking about. Picture: Channel 10
