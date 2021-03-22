Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

NSW Floods: A one in 100-year event
News

River burst threat sparks snap evacuations

by Anton Nilsson
22nd Mar 2021 6:38 AM

Thousands of residents of Sydney and the NSW mid-north coast were given middle-of-the-night evacuation orders as rivers in the state threatened to burst their banks.

People in the Hawkesbury and surrounding areas were told to evacuate by 9am on Monday, including the Windsor CBD, McGraths Hill, South East Windsor, Wilberforce, Marsden Park, Riverstone and Schofields.

The Castle Hill RSL at 77 Castle Street was set up as an evacuation centre.

On the mid-north coast, residents of Kempsey were awoken just before midnight and told to evacuate immediately.

Evacuations were already underway in parts of Western Sydney over the weekend, as streets became submerged in rainwater and low-lying homes drenched.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned the danger isn't confined to the coast - the state's west could see increased rain from Monday as well.

More to come.

Originally published as River burst threat sparks snap evacuations

More Stories

Show More
editors picks flooding new south wales sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The ‘gritty’ inspiration behind INXS member’s solo venture

        Premium Content The ‘gritty’ inspiration behind INXS member’s solo venture

        News INXS legend Andrew Farriss has shared what inspired him to dive into the country music genre ahead of his Coast concert.

        Are RFID-blocking wallets worth it?

        Premium Content Are RFID-blocking wallets worth it?

        Opinion They’re trendy and they say they’ll stop thieves from stealing your details. But...

        Coast and Country Growth, What’s Driving the Change?

        Premium Content Coast and Country Growth, What’s Driving the Change?

        Lifestyle Whether COVID is the catalyst for a change in your lifestyle or it’s always been on...

        Severe storms, flash flooding as heavy rain hits southeast

        Premium Content Severe storms, flash flooding as heavy rain hits southeast

        Weather Severe storm warning after 65mm smashes Logan, Ipswich, Scenic Rim