River crawl delay as the dry turns to welcome wet

HEALTHY: The mighty Mary River in all her glory Craig Warhurst

AFTER the big winter dry, ironically one of the key events to mark Mary River Month has been postponed due this week's downpours.

The Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee's Catchment Crawl will now be held on October 10-11.

MRCCC organisers are delighted with the rain and hoped valley residents were "getting a good drop of rain wherever you are”.

The MRCCC's scientific team will be traversing the catchment on the annual water quality monitoring with plans to visit 33 sites along the river and in major tributaries.

Organisers said the crawl captures "a snapshot of water quality data throughout the catchment over the two days”.

Mary River Month runs until Saturday, November 11 and includes a wide range of activities, field days, forums, walks and talks throughout the Mary River Catchment, culminating with the Mary River Festival in Kandanga.

World Rivers Day has already been celebrated on Sunday where locals and visitors were invited to take a big hop, skip or jump into their local creek or river.

The "Big Jump” aimed to reconnect people and communities to their local waterways.

Mary River Month also includes the Spring in the Mary photo competition.

There's a special Rural category this year for images of agriculture, forestry and fishing in the catchment and Great Sandy Strait.

Organisers also have a junior category and an open category.

Get your entries in by November 6 and head along to the Mary River Festival on November 11 to see all entries on display and vote in the "People's Choice”.