River Festival a day of music, food and wine

CHILL OUT: The Noosa Boathouse restaurant will hold its River Festival on Sunday.

THIS Sunday lazing on the lawn beside the Noosa River has never been more fun.

The occasion is the sixth outdoor Noosa Boathouse River Festival with pumping live music, street food, beer and wine.

From 3-9pm the Noosa River shores will come to life with this end of summer entertainment offering.

"This festival comes after a fantastic summer season in Noosa and is a chance for people to relax, unwind and make the most of one of our best assets - the Noosa River,” Boathouse owner Phil Bradford said.

"The festival is free of charge, although optional donations can be made to Noosa Coast Guard at the entrance.”

Sean Fitzgerald, from East of Eden, will kick off at 3pm with chilled out tunes, followed by Renny Field at 5pm, then headline act The Pete Allan Collective from 6.30pm.