Riverside spots under scrutiny

Noosa Council wants to sort out the use of commercial uses and public space issues.

A NOOSAVILLE waterfront boat hire business's hopes to have more than 20 square metres of decking already built approved by Noosa Council are sunk for at least the present.

The operator of T Boats is seeking "retrospective” operational works approval granted for two decks it already operates from, selling drinks and eats.

However a planning report to go before council today recommends for this to be refused partly because the works "are for non-marine commercial purposes that will result in an increase in the overall scale and intensity of commercial operations on and adjacent to the Noosa River”.

Staff want councillors to agree to advise the applicant that a material change of use (MCU) is required for the cafe to operate from the premises.

Then the councillors would be able to revisit the deck usage during an MCU application "once community consultation is undertaken for the Noosaville Foreshore Land Use Master Plan”.

"There is no record within council's electronic records management systems of any approval for these works,” the report said.

"An inspection of the site confirmed that the seating capacity of the two deck areas is in excess of 10 persons.

"The intensification of commercial operations beyond that permitted under existing use rights has occurred to a number of premises with tidal leases on the Noosa River.”

Noosa Council will vote on the final motion Thursday week. And just up river, the immediate wedded bliss of 43 couples booking to have their reception at the Noosa Waterfront Restaurant near the river at Noosaville rest with council issuing event permits for nearby public land. Noosa councillors will today discuss a staff recommendation to approve the temporary event permits on the land adjacent to the restaurant through to July 21.

Waterfront hopes the Noosa councillors will come to the party so the restaurant can lawfully serve up pre and post-event drinks and canapes.

A report to council said the restaurant lessee mistakenly believed he or she had the right to use the public park area due to a condition in a liquor licence issued by the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation

"The area of confusion relates to the OLGR on premises licence which in reading appears to provide approval for use of outdoor terrace area of 16m x 6.3m,” the report said. "It has only been established recently that this interpretation was incorrect.”

"The permit/permits are for the remainder of 2017 to allow the 43 functions they have already booked to be able to occur with reasonable conditions,” the report said.

Meanwhile, a story in Friday's Noosa News incorrectly said the Noosa Council's high use Main Beach permits would start next year. The permits will be granted from July 2017.