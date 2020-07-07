Road ahead for cyclists all smooth

The Gympie Tce $2 million upgrade with cycle lanes in place.

A $2 million project that’s been more than a year in the making has been a boost for Noosa’s keen small army of cycling enthusiasts.

The Gympie Terrace upgrade started between Albert and Cloudsley streets started

last February has just been completed with new on-road cycle lanes, improved pedestrian crossings and a smooth new road surface.

And even Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey is enthusiastic about this “fantastic project that would deliver safer facilities for bike riders and the community”.

“We know that, on average, every dollar we invest in bike-riding infrastructure will return nearly five dollars in economic benefit to Queenslanders with improved health outcomes, reduced traffic congestion and lower transport costs,” Mr Bailey said.

“That’s why we’re investing more than $15.5 million between 2019-20 and 2020-21 to support local governments to deliver new high-priority bike networks.

“I’m pleased to see councils like Noosa Shire Council joining our commitment to delivering safer facilities for people riding bikes.”

Mayor Clare Stewart said much of the work has been delivered below the road.

“We’ve installed new stormwater pipes and culverts to replace the ageing infrastructure underneath Gympie Tce near Robert St, The Cockleshell, Thomas St, Albert St and Ely Park,” the mayor said.

Noosa Council jointly funded the pedestrian access improvements and cycle lanes with the State Government, through its Cycle Network Local Government Grants Program.

“We welcome the Queensland Government’s support of our efforts to improve safety for those using our local road network,” Cr Stewart said.

Council infrastructure director Carl Billingham said the work was completed well ahead of schedule.

“Council and our contractors have made the most of night works for critical activities and the quieter roads during the COVID-19 restrictions to fast-track the project,” he said.