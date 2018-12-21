Road blitz is in force

The scene of a fatal crash on Eumundi Noosa Rd in June were a man died.

The scene of a fatal crash on Eumundi Noosa Rd in June were a man died. Patrick Woods

HOLIDAY road campaigns have kicked off across the country urging drivers to take care this festive season.

Local police will be out in force, promoting their safety message in a bid to stop drivers neglecting road rules.

Noosa police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said everyone should put safety first at the busiest time of the year.

"Our local duty officers will be rostered overtime so you can expect an increased police presence,” Snr Sgt Carroll said.

He said the biggest issue police saw was drivers under the influence of alcohol.

"We are getting a lot of drink drivers who are going just over the limit,” Snr Sgt Carroll said.

"These are good people who are probably just having one more than they should have, which has tipped them over.

"We ask people to rethink that last drink or not drink at all if they are driving.”

Snr Sgt Carroll asked people to consider a cab or Uber and to ensure everyone travels safely.

"Be extremely cautious and patient on the roads and in the Noosa area. We want people to make use of the free bus service,” he said.

Special patrol task forces will also be out and about.

"We will have a number of patrol task forces out across the Christmas period,” Snr Sgt Carroll said.

Road policing units will be present at Noosa North Shore, with water police rostered on until January, plus the Northern Tactical Crime Squad until after Australia Day.

Police are also reminding people to secure personal belongings when in public.

"We've had an increase in the number of thefts on the beach recently,” Snr Sgt Carroll said.

The State Government launched the 2018 QPS Christmas road safety campaign earlier this month and Minister for Police Mark Ryan said the summer holiday period was the busiest time on our roads.

"The State Government is absolutely determined to reduce the devastation and trauma on our roads, particularly around this busy period,” Mr Ryan said.

"If we could have one Christmas wish, it would be for zero fatalities on Queensland roads during the holiday period.”

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said the bringing together of emergency services was symbolic of a response to some of the most traumatic scenes emergency services workers see on our roads.

"In 2018, we have lost 230 lives on Queensland roads and as far as we're concerned, that is 230 lives too many,” Mr Keating said.

"Alongside this, we have seen far too many traffic crashes requiring hospitalisation on our roads, all of which impact our Queensland communities and our emergency services workers.

"This Christmas, we just want to see everyone make it home safely and enjoy the time spent with loved ones. We don't want to meet you on the worst day of your life, this Christmas period.”

Running from until February, this year's Christmas campaign target the Fatal Five - speeding, drink and drug driving, distraction, fatigue and seat belts.

Motorists are also being reminded to take extra care and drive to weather conditions, after weeks of wild weather has lashed the state. The biggest message: "If it's flooded forget it”.

The Federal Government also launched the Road Safety National Christmas Campaign also launched on Monday.