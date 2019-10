Paramedics are on scene at a crash near Cooroy.

PARAMEDICS are on scene of a two-vehicle crash reported on the intersection of Cooroy Noosa Rd and Coveys Rd.

CRASH: A man is trapped in his vehicle after a serious head on crash on Cooroy Noosa Rd. Photo: Alan Lander

The crash was reported around 10.33am.

Cooroy Noosa Rd is closed.

