Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Road closed after serious truck, motorbike crash

by Shiloh Payne
22nd Nov 2020 12:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A motorcyclist is fighting for life after a serious crash involving a truck in the Gold Coast hinterland, with the road expected to remain closed "for some time".

Crews were called to the crash at Nerang Murwillumbah Road in Advancetown just before 10am, where a patient was extricated after being trapped.

The motorcyclist is believed to have suffered critical injuries in the incident. Queensland Ambulance Service said critical care paramedics were sent to the scene.

Police advised travellers to avoid the area as a portion of it remains closed - between Pine Creek Rd and Advancetown. They said it was expected to remain closed "for some time".


The area has seen several serious crashes, including fatal accidents.

A horror two-vehicle crash earlier this year took the lives of four university students.

Brisbane's Courtney Smith, 20, and Kirsten Van Gorp, 22 were killed alongside Townsville's Lochlan Parker, 20 and Katrina McKeough, 21 when the car they were travelling in crashed into an oncoming ute.

Originally published as Road closed after serious truck, motorbike crash

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dicko’s new show eases stress of family health concerns

        Premium Content Dicko’s new show eases stress of family health concerns

        Entertainment As he prepares for his highly anticipated Coast show, music personality Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson will have his UK family very close in his thoughts.

        Teens’ grassroots fight to save park cubby house

        Premium Content Teens’ grassroots fight to save park cubby house

        News Two best mates have doorknocked their neighbours in an effort to stop the “old...

        Seven things to know before buying your first home

        Premium Content Seven things to know before buying your first home

        Property Buying your first home is possibly the most important purchasing decision you’ll...

        Residents fear the worst over potential flight path

        Premium Content Residents fear the worst over potential flight path

        News There are growing fears among a Coast hinterland suburb that their local airspace...