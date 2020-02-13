Road closed: Noosa cops a stormy bucketing

Flood water from Six Mile Creek across the road at Lake Macdonald.

NOOSA has copped a bucketing from intense storms overnight with water across the road from Six Mile Creek early this morning and at a key Pomona access flooded.

The Department of Transport shortly after 6am issued a flash flooding alert for Louis Bazzo Dr at Pomona, with “road closed to all traffic” in both drections and the advice to seek an alternative route and “do not drive in flood waters”.

There were reports of 79mm of rain falling in an hour earlier in the night at Cooroy and by 11pm Sunshine Coast Airport had recorded 193mm since 9am.

Chrissy Bowman posted a photo on social media of the Lake Nacdonald 3am Six Mile Creek road invasion as the Bureau of Meteorology overnight issued warnings for dangerous and “life-threatening” flash flooding around the Sunshine Coast after reports of “intense rainfall”.

Large volumes of rain across parts of the Sunshine Coast included 79mm in an hour at Yandina Creek near Coolum.

Tropical Cyclone Uesi is predicted to pass about 600km off the southeast coast on Thursday

It is not expected to impact the mainland, but will generate strong winds along the coast.

Shortly after 6am, the BoM weather radar showed most of the storm activity having moved offshore, with most of the rain feeding across the coast further south over Brisbane and down to the Gold Coast. There was a chance the system may move back on to the Sunshine Coast later in the day, according a senior weather forecaster.

Today’s BoM forecast for Noosa is for a top of 28 degrees, 80 per cent chance of showers becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. There is the chance of a thunderstorm with light winds becoming east to south-easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then tending south to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

There will be large and powerful surf conditions in the afternoon and for Noosa’s coastal stretches.