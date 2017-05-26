Road closures and changed conditions start this weekend

THIS weekend will see a number of road closures and changed conditions due to events and road works.

The Noosa Ultimate Sports Festival will close roads across Noosa on Sunday, May 28, until the afternoon, with the major changes listed below:

Noosa Pde Westbound, Noosa Dr to Witta Circle, Full road closed to vehicular traffic, 4am - 1.30pm

Noosa Pde Eastbound, Witta Circle to Noosa Dr, Full road closed to vehicular traffic, 4-11am

Noosa Pde Westbound, Witta Circle to Weyba Rd, Westbound lanes closed until 11am, escorts can be made after 9.45am under direction of police. 5-11am.

Noosa Pde Eastbound, Weyba Rd to Witta Circle, before 11am all traffic must use detour route to Hastings via Eenie Creek Rd. After 11am access to Hastings is available via Noosa Pde. 5-11am

Weyba Rd between Elizabeth St and Gympie Tce, Traffic from BP diverted down Elizabeth St until 11am. Local access maintained for Howard and Russell St. 6-11am.

For more road closures visit this page. For general information, visit the the website.

From Monday, there will be no street parking after 5pm on parts of Rene St, Eumundi-Noosa Rd and Hofman Dr due to road resurfacing works.

On-street parking will be available after 6.30am during the day but will be restricted again at 5pm.

Works are expected to finish on Thursday, June 15, weather permitting.

Local traffic will be able to access properties during working hours and traffic management measures will be in place to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

For more information call Noosa Council on 5329 6500.