Road congestion tax is rejected in submissions

Peter Gardiner | 6th Jun 2017 6:38 AM
BUMPER: Noosa traffic last Christmas.
BUMPER: Noosa traffic last Christmas. Patrick Woods

A CONGESTION charge for Noosa's road bottlenecks has received no support from 244 public submissions to Noosa Council.

Councillors today will debate the staff recommendation to adopt Transport Strategy 2017-2027 which would be reviewed at least annually which will investigate paid parking.

"In regard to the six proposed strategies there was general support for park and ride, Noosa style shuttle bus, and active travel to schools program,” the strategy presented to council said.

There was "mixed support for priority transport lanes and car parking management controls and no support for the congestion charge”.

"Congestion in key hotspots cannot be addressed in isolation,” the strategy said.

"In order to maintain the laid-back Noosa lifestyle, it is important to resist the pressure to increase capacity for more cars and more car parking.”

The strategy said while congestion and car parking are issues for coastal areas, lack of public transport services and long distances between town centres is a concern for some hinterland residents.

"A park-and-ride is necessary for Noosa as it is in many other popular small destinations around the world.

"Day trippers to Noosa will always be a problem unless visitors get the message that the town parking is full during holiday periods”

Last year about 58% of visitors to Noosa were day-trip visitors with most arriving by car. Population growth south of Noosa Shire is expected to increase by more than 30% in the next 10 years.

"Council will be investigating car parking management controls with a view to implementing changes to car parking in the next 1-2 years.”

Council is being asked to make consideration for residents and non-residents.

