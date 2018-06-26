Road detours for bridge work

NEW PATH: The bridge works detours for this Cooroy road section.

A ROAD diversion will be in place while Noosa Council undertakes the $2.1 million upgrade of the Mary River Road bridge near Cooroy's Apex Park.

The scheduled start date is Monday, July 2.

Contractors will be creating a new concrete structure with a proposed 100-year life span.

The council has secured funding from the Australian Government's Bridges Renewal Program to help build the bridge, which will include upgrades such as dedicated cycle lanes beside the two vehicle lanes, an off-road shared pathway and the removal of the current load limit.

The council expects the work to be completed by November.

Mary River Road will be closed between Marara Street and Lower Mill Road for the duration of the project.

During the project vehicles will detour via Garnet Street and Sportsground Pde.

The pedestrian detour will have people making their way along Mill Place and Lower Mill Road or through Apex Park.

Clear signage will be in place prior and during the work to inform the general public.