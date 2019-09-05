Road safety boost for community

The scene of a fatal crash on Eumundi Noosa Rd in June 2018. Photo: Patrick Woods

THE Kin Kin Masonic Lodge has received $20,000 to help drive home the importance of road safety to young children, under the Palaszczuk Government’s annual Community Road Safety Grants.

The grant will be used to help children participate in a bicycle and road safety course at Roadcraft Driver Education.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said more than $225,000 would be shared by Queensland schools, community groups and not-for-profit organisations.

“These grants help local organisations and groups to address road safety issues at a grassroots level through education initiatives, projects and other worthwhile community-based programs,” Mr Bailey said.

“Road safety is something we all contribute to and conversations must start from early childhood throughout adulthood.

“I congratulate the Kin Kin Masonic Lodge on their successful funding application and have no doubt the projects to be delivered by these grant recipients will save lives and prevent injury.

“Travelling on Queensland roads should not come at the cost of innocent lives, and any fatality on our roads is one too many.

“The Palaszczuk Government allocated an additional $205 million over four years in this year’s State Budget to pay for safety upgrades, boosting Queensland’s targeted road safety budget to $900 million.

“That extra funding will pay for upgrades to fix some of the state’s most dangerous roads and intersections where we know crashes are more likely to occur.

“It will fund safety barriers, new overtaking and turning lanes, road widening and wider centre lines.”