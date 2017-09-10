Road safety hits home at RYDA

REALITY has hit home for Noosa District State High School Year 11 students as they took part in a driver safety program last Friday.

Year 11 co-ordinator Bridge Muir said hearing personal accounts from car crash survivors helped the students grasp the importance of road safety.

"The greatest impact at RYDA came from hearing personal stories of loss and survival, which highlighted how one poor choice altered a life forever,” Ms Muir said.

The pupils students attended a full day of the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness program at the House With No Steps at Doonan, with the day's workshops designed to change the way the students think about road safety.

Students took part in attended six interactive sessions, which included participating in a stopping distance demonstration, devising personalised safety strategies, evaluating their own risk profile and gaining tips from road safety experts on how to protect themselves and their family and friends.

Ms Muir said the program taught students essential life skills as they take on the roads for the first time.

"(It) put them in good stead as they face the challenges of driving solo or as they take on the role as an influential passenger of a novice driver,” she said.