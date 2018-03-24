This way to Narnia: Road signs expose fantastical locations

Traffic signs in the English town of Didcot have been altered to show the locations of mythical regions such as Middle Earth and Narnia.

Traffic signs in the English town of Didcot have been altered to show the locations of mythical regions such as Middle Earth and Narnia. Facebook/Karl Harris

EVER dreamt of travelling to the mythical locations from the beloved, classic fantasy novels of your childhood?

Well residents of the southern English town of Didcot can do just that after road signs around the town were mysteriously altered to include directions to some of literacy's most fantastical locations.

"Growing older is inevitable, ageing is optional": SIGN UP to Seniors News

Photos of the signs have appeared on social media with Narnia, Middle Earth, Neverland and Emerald City joining the likes of Sutton, Newbury and Wallingford.

Theories behind the altercations vary but one is that the changes were in response to the town being named the 'most normal town in England' last year.

However, the Oxfordshire County Council have taken a dim view of the sudden appearance of Middle Earth and Narnia in their province, labelling the changes an "act of vandalism".

But the signs have proven popular with photos of the signs quickly going viral, racking up more than 1200 shares and 200 comments.