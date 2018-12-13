Menu
POLAIR was monitoring the car as it crossed the border into NSW.
Road spikes deployed during dangerous highway chase

13th Dec 2018 5:18 AM

A MAN will appear in court today following a pursuit on the North Coast yesterday morning.

About 10.30am, NSW police were advised by Queensland POLAIR that a Nissan Coupe they were monitoring was travelling south on the Pacific Highway.

Police will allege the Nissan crossed the border into New South Wales and officers from Tweed/Byron Police District and the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command attempted to pull it over.

The Nissan allegedly failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

Police successfully deployed road spikes at Duranbah and the vehicle continued at speed, before coming to a stop on the Pacific Highway, Cudgen.

A 36-year-old man from Oxenford, Queensland, was arrested and was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously (Skye's Law), drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, never licensed person drive vehicle on road, have custody of an offensive implement in a public place, custody of knife in public place.

The man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday.

northern rivers crime police pursuit tweed byron police district
