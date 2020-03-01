Road test impacts busy Noosa streets

Noosa Council road crews will be in Cooroy and Noosa carrying out testing that could disrupt traffic.

TRAFFIC delays are expected this week as Noosa Council work crews head to Cooroy and Noosaville to see what condition two busy traffic “feeder” roads are in.

Cooroy’s main “drag” Maple St and the equally well-used Sea Eagle Dr beside the Noosaville State School will be subject to testing of the road pavement starting Tuesday.

This will be conducted by a 4WD mounted auger-drilling rig at regular intervals along the road.

Stop and go traffic control will be in place temporarily. Hours of operation will generally be between 6am and 6pm and during this time road users may encounter short delays.

The work on Sea Eagle Dr has been scheduled outside of school drop off/pick-up hours to minimise inconvenience to the community.

Nearby residents may experience some additional noise during the testing works including the intermittent cutting and drilling of the road surface.

This is expected to be minor and for only a short duration. Work is expected to be completed within two days weather permitting.