Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Noosa Council road crews will be in Cooroy and Noosa carrying out testing that could disrupt traffic.
Noosa Council road crews will be in Cooroy and Noosa carrying out testing that could disrupt traffic.
News

Road test impacts busy Noosa streets

Peter Gardiner
29th Feb 2020 6:00 PM

TRAFFIC delays are expected this week as Noosa Council work crews head to Cooroy and Noosaville to see what condition two busy traffic “feeder” roads are in.

Cooroy’s main “drag” Maple St and the equally well-used Sea Eagle Dr beside the Noosaville State School will be subject to testing of the road pavement starting Tuesday.

This will be conducted by a 4WD mounted auger-drilling rig at regular intervals along the road.

Stop and go traffic control will be in place temporarily. Hours of operation will generally be between 6am and 6pm and during this time road users may encounter short delays.

The work on Sea Eagle Dr has been scheduled outside of school drop off/pick-up hours to minimise inconvenience to the community.

Nearby residents may experience some additional noise during the testing works including the intermittent cutting and drilling of the road surface.

This is expected to be minor and for only a short duration. Work is expected to be completed within two days weather permitting.

noosa council roads noosa shire council
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I feared I’d be next in the grave’

        premium_icon ‘I feared I’d be next in the grave’

        Health Jeff Parker weighed almost 158kg when he changed his life before it was too late. See his incredible transformation as he works to hit under 100kg.

        Inner town park “a fire bomb” in waiting

        premium_icon Inner town park “a fire bomb” in waiting

        News Noosa park labelled a fire risk by concerned resident as last burn off was late...

        ‘Pawfect’ day tipped for event

        premium_icon ‘Pawfect’ day tipped for event

        News With thousands of spectators expected, the Surfing Dog Championship at the Noosa...

        Claude’s talent on show in Tewantin

        Claude’s talent on show in Tewantin

        News Tewantin art exhibition for one afternoon only.