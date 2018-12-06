ROAD TESTS: SsangYong's Musso ute, Tivoli and Rexton SUVs

The star of the relaunched SsangYong range is the Tivoli compact SUV, which starts from $23,490 drive away. The range-topping two tone version is $34,490.

SURPRISINGLY, across the range SsangYong has robust performers.

They're not perfect, but they're far from horrible.

Only diesel versions of the Tivoli were available to drive at launch, but expect petrol variants - particularly the 1.5-litre turbo variants coming next year - to be the big sellers.

Acceleration in the diesel is strong and linear, and apart from some road rumble on coarse surfaces it feels accomplished.

Attack a bend with too much vigour and the Tivoli pitches, dives and the body rolls - something which will no doubt be addressed by local tuning changes which are planned for next year.

Gravel driving exposed traction control calibration weaknesses where it constantly engaged and overruled the driver. However bitumen will be its primary turf which is where it performed without too many complaints.

Hard plastics are used across most surfaces in the Tivoli, indicative of its price point, although the seats are comfortable.

Those wanting more space can opt for the XLV, which adds 238mm in length and expands the boot to a class-leading 720 litres.

Entry-level variants start from $23,490 and come with 16-inch alloys, along with a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

Mid-spec ELX comes with the diesel option, dual zone air con, tinted glass and HID headlamps.

Ultimate has all-wheel drive and is exclusively diesel. The top spec gets strong specification for the $33,990 drive-away price tag, including sunroof, leather trim, power adjustable heated and vented front front seats as well as 18-inch alloys. Two-tone versions cost an extra $500.

Boot space is reasonable at 423 litres, but when the rear seats fold flat there is an awkward lip. The load area is only flat in Ultimate models with a full-size spare.

SsangYong is in a hurry to gain a foothold in Australia. The Tivoli will receive a major upgrade mid-2019, but SsangYong is desperate to gain some early brand traction.

AT A GLANCE

SSANGYONG TIVOLI

PRICE Drive-away EX (m) $23,490, EX (a) $25,490, ELX (a) $27,490, ELX diesel (a) $29,990, Ultimate diesel (a) $33,990, Ultimate 2-Tone diesel (a) $34,490

WARRANTY/SERVICING 7yr unlimited km w'ty, servicing annual or every 20,000km

ENGINES 1.6-litre 94kW/160Nm 4cyl petrol; 1.6-litre 85kW/300Nm 4cyl turbo diesel; 2WD and AWD, 6sp manual or 6sp auto

SAFETY 4 star, 7 airbags, reversing camera, rear parking sensors, ELX and Ultimate gain AEB, lane departure warning system, lane keep assist and high beam assist

THIRST Petrol 6.6-7.2L/100km; diesel 5.5-5.9L/100km

SPARE Space saver, full size on Ultimate

CARGO 423 litres, Ultimate 327

Musso dual-cab ute

Australians love a ute and the arrival of SsangYong's dual-cab could be perfect.

Last month utes filled three of the four top-sellers slots - Toyota HiLux, Ford Ranger and the Mitsubishi Triton.

Starting from $30,490 drive-away for the EX with a manual transmission, autos costs an extra $2000, the new Musso undercuts all but the bargain-basement rivals yet stands alone offering a segment-leading seven-year unlimited kilometre warranty.

The 3.5 tonne towing capacity matches the best in the business, including the top-selling HiLux, Ranger, Isuzu D-Max and Nissan Navara.

Base models come with 17-inch steel wheels, limited slip differential, cruise control, Bluetooth audio, but the mid-spec ELX is where the best gear starts with 18-inch alloys, power windows, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with seven-inch instrument cluster, as well as ventilated/heated front seats.

Range-topping $39,990 Ultimate has 20-inch alloys, sunroof, HID headlamps and leather trim.

Under the Musso's skin is a four-cylinder turbo diesel engine.

Generating a competent 133kW and 400Nm of torque, it's partnered to a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed Aisin automatic.

The power delivery is strong and responsive, with the self-shifter making timely changes. There a three drive modes, Power, Winter and Eco, although there seemed to be little difference.

Ride can feel jittery at the rear, and the tray wobbles and sways being separated from the cabin, although our test machines were all unladen.

Like the Tivoli, the Musso will benefit from a local tuning program.

The suspension features coil-springs both front and back which enables engineers more tuning flexibility. When a long wheel base version arrives next year, it will be offered with a leaf-spring rear suspension set-up.

When that larger Musso arrives, it will claim the biggest in its class. The current Musso tub is short, but deep.

The SsangYong Rexton has a 3.5-tonne towing capacity. Ssangyong

The Rexton feels more settled on the highway, and has an extra 20Nm over the Musso as well as a seven-speed auto derived from Mercedes-Benz.

Both the Musso and Rexton are competent off-roaders, although the traction control needs improved calibration to handle corrugations on gravel roads. It cuts power too quickly, and the safety function has to be turned off for linear performance.

AT A GLANCE

SSANGYONG MUSSO

PRICE Drive-away EX (m) $30,490, EX (a) $32,490, ELX (a) $35,990, Ultimate (a) $39,990

WARRANTY/SERVICING 7yr unlimited km w'ty, servicing annual or every 20,000km

ENGINE 2.2-litre 4cyl turbo diesel 133kW/400Nm, 6sp manual or 6sp auto, 4WD

SAFETY Six airbags, AEB, lane departure warning, ELX models add blind spot detection, lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert, while the Ultimate comes with 360-degree camera

SPARE Full-size

THIRST 7.9-8.6L/100km

CARGO 3.5 tonne towing, tow ball 350kg, payload 790kg, 1300x1570x570mm bed

AT A GLANCE

SSANGYONG REXTON

PRICE Drive-away EX petrol $39,990, ELX diesel $46,990, Ultimate diesel $52,990.

WARRANTY/SERVICING 7yr unlimited km w'ty, servicing annual or 20,000km

ENGINES 2.0-litre 165kW/350Nm 4cyl turbo petrol; 2.2-litre 4cyl 133kW/420Nm turbo diesel, 7sp auto, 2WD and 4WD

SAFETY 6 airbags, AEB, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and high beam assist; ELX and Ultimate add two rear side airbags and a driver's knee airbag, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and lane change assist

THIRST Petrol 10.4L/100km; Diesel 8.3L/100km

SPARE Full size

CARGO 649-1806 litres; 3500kg towing, tow ball 350kg

