Mitch Peterson in red hot form at Coolum beach. Photo: Clayton Fowler of Surfing Queensland

Fast-rising Noosa grommet Mitch Peterson has enjoyed a mini-taste of an Endless Summer of surfing.

Peterson has rounded off a wave chasing three-week road trip that saw him crack on to some quality rides at Bells, before tackling the pumping surf back home at Noosa National Park.

Lilliana Bowrey is in sizzling form at the GromSearch and Mitch peterson below flexes his surfing muscle. Images: Surfing Queensland

“I go to surf lots of new spots, I’ve never been down to Bells,” he said.

“It was really good it was like cooking.”