Road trip to Pomona reveals a dusty problem to council

SIGNED AND SEALED: Noosa is now a reguee welcome zone after the official signing . Peter Gardiner

AS FAR as one Black Pinch Rd resident is concerned, the dust is far from settled on road upgrades in the Noosa hinterland and he told the top decision-makers to their faces when the council called in to Pomona.

Last Thursday was one of the regular council ordinary meeting road trips away from the usual venue of Tewantin council chambers and the pre-debate meet and greet gave Stan Matthews a chance to air his roadway grievance.

Mr Matthews had the ear of the council's Mr Infrastructure, councillor Frank Pardon, and infrastructure services director Carl Billingham.

He said the first 800m or so of Black Pinch Rd had been sealed but along his section was a dust trap made worse by a 90km/h speed limit he found excessive.

"We've owned the place since 2010 (and) we've seen no improvement on the seal,” he said.

"I consider that we have the same circumstances as the first 800m in the road where the houses are particularly close to the road. It's got bends, it's got crests, it's got no division in the road and it's still 90km/h.

"There is no signage to say that if you actually went a little bit slower the dust nuisance wouldn't be so bad.”

He has contacted the council about the possibility of erecting dust nuisance signs.

"There are some houses as close to 20m of the road, so they cop the dust worse than us ... we're probably about 50m from the road,” he said.

Mr Matthews said the response was "a bit harsh ... it said people should drive to the conditions”.

Mr Billingham told him the council, under state guidelines, was not allowed to put speed signs on gravel.

"It might have seemed harsh but unfortunately that's the way it is,” he said.

Mr Matthews asked if signs could be placed further along at the start, where it was sealed, and Mr Billingham said he'd look into it.

"Putting a sign up does not necessarily slow people down, what it means is that the police can come along then and fine them,” Mr Billingham said.

Mr Matthews said he believed the majority of people would follow the speed signs if they know they were choking people up.

Also in the audience was a band of Noosa Welcomes Refugees supporters, with spokeswoman Gabby Sutherland applauding the signing ceremony for Noosa to be an official welcome zone.

She said Noosa was "an area which welcomes people and has a great diversity and a very progressive council”.

"If you're looking at peace-building, inclusion and diversity, you've got to be a welcoming community,” she said.

"There's no sense in having a fear of the other when you're not willing to meet.” As of tomorrow we're bringing (to Noosa) 15 or 17 young refugees to Noosa and they'll stay for the weekend.”

Pomona Show Hall became the council chambers and a showcase for grass roots governing, followed by a public invitation for some eat and drinks courtesy of the council.