Road trip worth the effort for Noosa Outriggers

A LONG road trip was worth the effort for eight intrepid teams from the Noosa Outrigger Canoe Club who last weekend travelled to Coffs Harbour for the second regatta of the South Queensland Zone 2018-19 OC6 race series and fifth race of the OC1/2 2018 series.

Saturday dawned clear for day one of racing, with five OC6 races scheduled. Each race including varied age divisions.

The first race of the day, with a field of 10 crews, was the women's and mixed 16km long course with Noosa's Senior Master Women's team second over the line and first in their division in a time of 1hr 40min 55sec. The Golden Master Mixed were third over the line and first in their division in 1:41:34 and the Master Women were second in their division in 1:48:51.

The men's long course in a field of 12 crews had the Senior Master Men fourth over the line and first in their division in 1:23:19. The Golden Master Men were second in their division in 1:29:41 and the Platinum Master Men finished in 1:34:40 ahead of a senior master and masters team.

The 8km short course was a field of 17 including men, women, mixed and juniors. The Senior Master Men were fifth over the line and first in their division in 51:57 with the Golden Master Men second in their division in 52:08; their time added to after they had a huli (capsize). The Noosa Senior Master Women were the only crew in their division and finished in 1:02:18, a great outcome for the crew of novice to platinum paddlers.

On Sunday the OC1/2 races had 37 craft including men, women, mixed and junior. Felicia (Flea) White placed first in the Master Women division in 55:22, almost 2 minutes ahead of second place. As the only contestant in the Golden Master Women, Wendy Mabbott finished in 56:55.

In the long course, Des Mabbott on an OC1 finished in 1:32:02, and Bill Ridderhof on surf ski finished in 1:34:35,in their Golden Master Men divisions.

If you would like to know more or to come and try, please call Glen the NOCC Secretary on 0410 624 619 or see the website at http://www.noosaoutriggers.com.au.

Jo Searle