Roadmap to business success

NOOSA's next Business Success Workshops are happening later this month after the program recently processed its 52nd graduate.

The workshops, run by the Business Mentors Noosa group, are a way for local businesses to map out a three to five-year strategic plan to better reach their goals.

Founders David Bell and Michael Weston have seen many attendees over the past six years who have had lacked this necessary planning.

"They have great ideas and are working hard at developing their respective businesses, however had not given any thought to what they wanted the business to look like in three to five years and what they had to do to get there,” he said.

During the workshops business owners will will undertake two two-hour modules one week apart. The modules focus on creating and completing the strategic plan and acess to a BSW coach 30 days post workshop.

From there atenddees will construct a roadmap with a set of well defined steps to help them achieve their vision.

Mr Bell said feedback from previous workshops has bee positive and one hundred percent of the attendees have praised the design and the results they achieved.

The Business Success Workshop an initiative of the Noosa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and represents 35 Noosa shire companies.

Incoming CCIQN president Janet Kake said the work of the mentors is making a noticeable difference to small local business.

"The three mentors of the BSW are to be congratulated on their vision and selfless donation of their time and expertise to both develop and facilitate this initiative,” she said.

"I am very passionate about skills training. It is one of my goals to build this side of the CCIQN offering and the BSW is an excellent example.”

The next workshop begins November 20 with module two on November 27.

For more information or to register visit www.bswnoosa.com.