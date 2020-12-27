Roads blocked, buses delayed: Holiday traffic takes a toll

Motorists and holiday-makers have been urged to take care and be patient as Christmas traffic causes road blocks and bus delays across the Coast.

Highway traffic was forced to a standstill at midday on Sunday after a broken down vehicle limited northbound motorists to one lane.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads website advised motorists would expect recurring congestion on the Sunshine Motorway from Sippy Downs to Palmview and after Kawana Way.

Car dumped, doused in fuel and set alight

Huge blaze rips through Coast family's home

Those using public transport didn't fare much better with traffic congestion along Gympie Tce and Weyba Rd in Noosaville.

TransLink website advised passengers could expect delays of 25 minutes or more due to "heavy traffic congestion."

One angry passenger stuck on the Highway, took to social media to vent their frustration.

"If you're heading to the Sunshine Coast from Brisbane today, make sure you start with a full tank of fuel and ample snacks and drinks," they said.

"M1 is miles and miles of car park north of Costco."