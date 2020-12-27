Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Traffic heading north on Bruce Highway through Caboolture, Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture: Richard Walker
Traffic heading north on Bruce Highway through Caboolture, Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture: Richard Walker
News

Roads blocked, buses delayed: Holiday traffic takes a toll

Matt Collins
27th Dec 2020 2:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Motorists and holiday-makers have been urged to take care and be patient as Christmas traffic causes road blocks and bus delays across the Coast.

Highway traffic was forced to a standstill at midday on Sunday after a broken down vehicle limited northbound motorists to one lane.

 

The Department of Transport and Main Roads website advised motorists would expect recurring congestion on the Sunshine Motorway from Sippy Downs to Palmview and after Kawana Way.

Car dumped, doused in fuel and set alight

Huge blaze rips through Coast family's home

Those using public transport didn't fare much better with traffic congestion along Gympie Tce and Weyba Rd in Noosaville.

TransLink website advised passengers could expect delays of 25 minutes or more due to "heavy traffic congestion."

One angry passenger stuck on the Highway, took to social media to vent their frustration.

"If you're heading to the Sunshine Coast from Brisbane today, make sure you start with a full tank of fuel and ample snacks and drinks," they said.

"M1 is miles and miles of car park north of Costco."

bruce highway sunshine coast highway congestion sunshine coast traffic translink
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Coles and Woolworths will be going head-to-head in a bun fight, as we can reveal the Queensland suburbs that buy the most.

        ‘He was only 33’: Sister wants others to slow down

        Premium Content ‘He was only 33’: Sister wants others to slow down

        Your Story Trudy Vains pleads for drivers to do the right thing

        Degrees go online as Noosa uni campus shuts

        Premium Content Degrees go online as Noosa uni campus shuts

        News Central Queensland University has closed its Noosa campus.

        Get your Xmas feast, muddies on the move: Scott Hillier

        Premium Content Get your Xmas feast, muddies on the move: Scott Hillier

        Fishing Muddies are on the move, writes fishing guru Scott Hillier.