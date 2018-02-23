Roads closed across region as rivers and creeks rise

A NUMBER of roads across Noosa have closed to traffic due to flood waters, with more rainfall expected this afternoon and throughout the weekend.

A second flood watch has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for coastal catchments from south of Tewantin to Beenleigh areas.

Most flooding is occurring in the Noosa hinterland near Six Mile Creek between Lake MacDonald Drive and Cooran.

Louis Bazzo Dr flooded. February 23, 4pm.

Moderate to heavy falls are expected to continue across the area during Friday and into Saturday.

Further widespread rainfall totals of 100-250mm are possible between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane during Friday and into Saturday morning, with isolated totals of up to 300mm possible.

Stay updated with road closures at Queensland Traffic's website.

ROADS CLOSED:

Pomona Kin Kin Road, Pomona

Hill Street, Pomona

Louis Bazzo Drive, Pomona

Subway Avenue, Pomona

Kinmond Creek Road, Cootharaba

Old Noosa Road, Cooran

Mill Street, Pomona

Railway Road, Cooran

WATER OVER ROAD/HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS:

Gympie Kin Kin Road, Kin Kin

Lake Flat Road, Boreen Point

Mill St in Pomona is covered by flood waters.

BOM is urging the public to remember if it's flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at qld.gov.au/alerts.

Flood warning information can be found here.