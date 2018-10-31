Roads to close as parks give way to Tri

Action from the 2017 Noosa Triathlon.Aaron Royle claims second place.

Action from the 2017 Noosa Triathlon.Aaron Royle claims second place. Warren Lynam

THERE will be changed traffic conditions when the Noosa Triathlon Multisport Festival Event commences on tomorrow to Sunday, November 4.

The Noosa Woods carpark already closed off and will stay off limits until Thursday, November 8, while the Noosa Heads Lions Park carpark 40 per cent closed until Friday, November 9.

Fifty per cent of the Noosa heads SLSC carpark will be closed 10pm this Thursday to Friday 6pm.

Event organisers are encouraging locals and visitors to take time to read the important information on how you are able to travel during the event.

The detailed changed traffic and parking conditions are available on the event website http://ap.ironman.com.

Shuttles are also provided for public to be able to park in the designated parking areas and festival goers can take a free shuttle into Noosa Heads, Hastings Street area.

For further changed traffic conditions information, please phone 1300761384.