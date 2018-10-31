Menu
Login
Action from the 2017 Noosa Triathlon.Aaron Royle claims second place.
Action from the 2017 Noosa Triathlon.Aaron Royle claims second place. Warren Lynam
News

Roads to close as parks give way to Tri

31st Oct 2018 6:00 AM

THERE will be changed traffic conditions when the Noosa Triathlon Multisport Festival Event commences on tomorrow to Sunday, November 4.

The Noosa Woods carpark already closed off and will stay off limits until Thursday, November 8, while the Noosa Heads Lions Park carpark 40 per cent closed until Friday, November 9.

Fifty per cent of the Noosa heads SLSC carpark will be closed 10pm this Thursday to Friday 6pm.

Event organisers are encouraging locals and visitors to take time to read the important information on how you are able to travel during the event.

The detailed changed traffic and parking conditions are available on the event website http://ap.ironman.com.

Shuttles are also provided for public to be able to park in the designated parking areas and festival goers can take a free shuttle into Noosa Heads, Hastings Street area.

For further changed traffic conditions information, please phone 1300761384.

Noosa News

Top Stories

    Festival a feat for Noosa Tri family

    Festival a feat for Noosa Tri family

    News 'Good' on these tri Noosa fanatics for arriving in force

    Noosa SES ready to roll when disaster hits

    Noosa SES ready to roll when disaster hits

    News Noosa SES funded for new vehicles

    Tourism board decided

    Tourism board decided

    News New chairs of Tourism Noosa announced

    Get artsy at festival

    Get artsy at festival

    News Noosaville school to hold annual celebration of the arts

    Local Partners