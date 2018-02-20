Roadshow host stirs fascination in treasured items

IF YOU were left alone on a desert island, what treasured items would you bring with you?

Paul Atterbury, from Antiques Roadshow, shared these sentiments with a full venue at the Peregian Springs Golf Club on Saturday as part of his current "mini tour” of Australia.

Among his items of family treasures, model trains and painted plates, one of his favourite pieces was an historic boomerang.

"I'd love to think it dates back to the 18th Century, before Australia's colonisation,” he said.

"Who used this boomerang? Who made it? Where did it come from? These questions are what makes this boomerang fascinating, because it's unknown.

"It could be a piece of Australia's ancient history before its modern history.”

Organised by the Noosa Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society, members and guests were encouraged to bring an antique item to be inspected and valued by Mr Atterbury.

