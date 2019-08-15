Roadworks coming to Noosa Heads

A map of the affected roads for resealing.

SOME smoother surfaces are on the way for major Noosa Heads roads.

But drivers will have to be a bit patient during evening hours while the work is carried out.

Noosa Drive, from Leslie Drive to Hastings St, and Noosa Parade, from Noosa Drive to Garth Prowd Bridge, will undergo night-work resurfacing, starting Sunday, August 25.

Work will continue through to September 16, weather permitting.

All the work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am, and Noosa Council says every effort will be made to minimise the impact on traffic flows.

“But delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected, so motorists should avoid the area if possible,” a council spokesman said.

“While the roads will remain open, residents are asked to avoid parking on the street.

“All lanes of traffic will be open during the day.”

Bus services will not be affected.

For further information, call council project officer Steven Deschamp on 0411 659 393.