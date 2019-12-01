Roaring 40s: Scott insists age no barrier to success

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 02: Adam Scott of Australia in action during Day Three of the WGC HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club on November 02, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 02: Adam Scott of Australia in action during Day Three of the WGC HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club on November 02, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Adam Scott isn't a big one for bold predictions.

But the 2013 US Masters champion and former world No.1 believes his next five years will be better than his past 10.

Since 2010 Scott, who turns 40 next July, has won 11 times, been runner-up another 10, including twice in 2019, had 14-top 10 finishes in the majors and spent 11 weeks on top of the world rankings.

Adam Scott isn’t satisfied with what he’s achieved so far.

But Scott, who is home for three back-to-back events starting with the Australian Open then his "big priority", the Presidents Cup, said he wasn't satisfied with what he's done so far.

Fit, healthy and having made key changes to his team, his game, and his bag of clubs this year, the world No.18 is primed for big things.

"I'm not really satisfied with what I have achieved," he said.

"I still want to win more tournaments, especially majors, and there is a process to that.

Winning a bit more regularly is a good habit to be in. That's where I want to get to.

"I played some really good golf this year and a couple of times it just wasn't good enough. Any other year it would have won those tournaments, but the standard is incredibly high each week.

"But I really believe staying in the shape I am in for the next five years, my next five years can be more productive than the last 10.

"I feel like every area of the game can be better than where it was."

Scott has added a new driver to his bag after he felt like that key element let him down this year and has also reunited with his former trainer.

Scott celebrates after winning the 2013 Masters at Augusta.

The father of two isn't surfing as much as he would like, but said he was on top of getting the balance right between family and golf as his circumstances continued to evolve.

He was positive that would all ensure improved results followed.

"Balancing it is the hardest thing, especially against some young hot shots who really don't have to balance a lot at all," Scott said.

"That's no excuse. I also have a lot of experience up my sleeve that they don't.

"This year was good, but we were juggling the changing of the training, changing of the golf swing and changing of the caddie. It's all in the right spot now so we can really kick some goals.

"Everyone around me can see good things coming."

BETTER THAN THIS?

Adam Scott's last decade

11 wins (including the 2013 US Masters).

10 runner-up finishes (including the 2011 US Masters and 2012 British Open).

12 other top-10 finishes in the majors.

11 weeks as world No.1