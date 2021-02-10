Menu
Robert Irwin's cheeky comment about sister Bindi's pregnancy (Sunrise)
Robert Irwin’s cheeky dig at pregnant Bindi

10th Feb 2021 12:32 PM
Terri Irwin has given her son Robert a playful punch on the arm after he made a cheeky comment about his pregnant sister on breakfast television.

Speaking to Channel 7's Sunrise program on Wednesday morning, the famous mother and son duo updated viewers on Bindi's pregnancy.

"She's due next month, so it's that sweet spot where you really miss being able to see your shoes," Terri said.

Robert then added: "She's massive now!"

The comment caused Terri to give Robert a whack on the arm.

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell have been regularly updating fans on the pregnancy and have confirmed their first child is a little girl.

bindi irwin celebrity editors picks entertainment pregnancy robert irwin

