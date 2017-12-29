Robo teaching is code for learning

PEREGIAN Springs pre-service teacher Gillian Larcombe is helping create resources to impart coding skills and robotic programing to children from Prep to Year 6.

Gillian is one of five University of the Sunshine Coast education students who recently worked with Meridan State College to evaluate the resources they had created.

She also presented these resources at a coding and robotics workshop for regional teachers at the Digital Tech Expo at Mountain Creek State High School.

USC associate education lecturer Natalie McMaster said the project, called Digital Learning Designers, was an innovative way for the university students to gain wider field experience and contribute to the profe- ssion to which they aspired.

Ms McMaster said the USC students each took home a robot to work out how its functions could link to school subjects other than digital technology.

"Coding and robotics are an excellent way to revise and teach a variety of curriculum content to children who might find the content challenging,” she said.

"The resources will be available on the Education Queensland site for teachers, as well as the USC ieducate website.

"This was a fantastic opportunity for our education students, and school teachers across the region, for the benefit of all primary school children.”

"Our school students were highly engaged in the activities and I was impressed by the depth of knowledge and creativity shown by USC students,” Kristine Kopelke at Meridan State College said.