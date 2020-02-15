Robo therapy has Cooroy patients in the pink

Colin Wheeler demonstrates touch screen robotics device for cognitive and motor coordination for Dr Phoebe Slape, Mayor Tony Wellington and Eden CEO Jo Munday.

Colin Wheeler demonstrates touch screen robotics device for cognitive and motor coordination for Dr Phoebe Slape, Mayor Tony Wellington and Eden CEO Jo Munday.

THIS is the Terminator in reverse – using robotics to help restore often severely damaged humans back to health and functionality and Cooroy is at the cutting edge of this technology.

To mark its 110-year milestone of community care, Eden Private Hospital as part of its $14 million upgrade has launched southeast Queensland’s first robotic rehabilitation facility holding great hope for stroke and neurological patients.

The futuristic treatment according to rehabilitation specialist Dr Phoebe Slape has already proven successful in spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and musculoskeletal rehabilitation.

Eden Private has a long and enviable success rate in helping the severely injured or medically debilitated patients win back a large part of their quality of life, thanks to the healing qualities of their expert staff.

Now that healing touch has the been enhanced greatly by four robotic devices helping put the pep back in once struggling patients.

One is a floor pressure sensitive pad for static balance, weight shifting and other pressure-related tasks for neurological or orthopaedic conditions.

There is also a hand-operated robotic device for fine motor tasks and finger movement and hand therapy that can make great improve the function of stroke patients, while a sensor-based device mimics a steering wheel effect.

Sensors are attached to attached to upper and lower limbs to help neurological patients restore arm, hand and wrist functions as well as overall body function.

There is also a large interactive touch screen device targeting upper limb movement as well as interactive “gaming” software where patients use their hands to operate hand grips to interact with the screen.

After a year of trials at Eden, the end result is enough improved cognitive and motor co-ordination skills to put smiles on patients battling to have their lives put back on track.

“We feel that it’s definitely a game changer, this robotic rehab equipment is used primarily for research settings in Australia,” Dr Slape said.

“It’s a new concept still, this combines robotic equipment with conventional therapy so it maximises patients’improvements.

David Hemsley uses rehabilitation robotics device for fine motor tasks, finger and hand therapy at Eden Private in Cooroy.

“It combines technology with movement. It uses things like either virtual reality or gaming type accessories like joy sticks, steering wheels or using your weight on a board,” she said.

Dr Slape said this all helps improve their daily living skills.

“It’s motivational, people want to go and do it, it’s really who are fun.

“We have patients who are 16 and patients who are 106 and everyone throughout the whole age range all really enjoy using the products.

“People don’t want to finish their sessions.”

Dr Slape said they have one woman whose balance has improved in leaps and bounds in a matter of seven to 10 days.

“Now she is able to stand at other robotic equipment where she may be doing an upper limb program – the physiotherapists have been so impressed and surprised at how she’s improved.

“So hopefully that then co-relates she goes home and she’s not going to fall over while cooking her dinner or brushing her teeth. Falls are a really big issue,” she said.