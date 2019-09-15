Rock musical at The J

Rowan Howard and cast of Rock of Ages at The J on Friday and Saturday.

A LONG list of local Sunshine Coast talent including Noosa’s Blossom Goodchild, Rowan Howard (Buderim), and Ben Adams (Maleny) are in the cast of Mad About Theatre’s musical production of Rock of Ages.

The musical, featuring classic 1980s rock tunes including Hit Me With Your Best Shot, Feel the Noise and Know What Love Is, will be performed at Noosa Junction’s The J on Friday and Saturday.

Mad About Theatre is a Noosa-based production company founded in 2015 with an aim to produce and present world-class theatre to regional Queensland.

Owner and producer, Madison Thew-Keyworth, explained that she had always wanted to produce Rock of Ages.

“This is a little different from our previous productions of Chicago, Annie and A Chorus Line, but it’s definitely one that I feel inspired and passionate about.

“Given the quality of the talent we have across the Sunshine Coast, we are able to produce world-class performances the likes of which you would see in any large city.

“We don’t believe quality is about geography. It’s about talent and we have that by the bucket-full here, with so many talented actors and crew involved in this show.

“The audience will have a great time and be singing along to the classic eighties soundtrack from start to finish.”

Ticket prices: $55

Bookings: www.thej.com.au The J Box Office 60 Noosa Dr, Noosa Junction.

Phone: 5329 6560