Rock of Ages musical comes to J

Rowan Howard (centre) and cast of Rock of Ages is at The J on September 20 and 21.

A LONG list of local talent, including Noosa’s own Blossom Goodchild, Rowan Howard and Ben Adams, will star in Mad About Theatre’s September/October musical production of Rock of Ages.

The musical, featuring classic 1980s rock tunes including Hit Me With Your Best Shot, Feel the Noise and Know What Love Is, will be performed at The J in Noosa Junction on September 20 and 21.

Rowan Howard plays the role of Stacee Jaxx, the role Tom Cruise made famous in the Rock of Ages movie.

Rowan said he was looking forward to treading the boards after recently returning to the Sunshine Coast from Melbourne where he appeared in television’s Please Like Me, Wentworth and Neighbours.

“It’s fantastic to be home again and touring in a local and very professional production like this. Stacee’s a great character and he’s a little different to my usual roles. I’m definitely looking forward to rocking it out on stage,” Rowan said.

“This show will appeal to musical lovers but also people who would not normally consider themselves musical theatre fans.

“It’s a universal story of developers trying to destroy the local bar in town while the locals rally to save it.

“When it’s all set to a great 80s song list it’s really entertaining and fun.”

Mad About Theatre is a Noosa-based production company founded in 2015 with an aim to produce and present world-class theatre to regional Queensland.

Owner and producer Madison Thew-Keyworth explained that she had always wanted to produce Rock of Ages.

“This is a little different from our previous productions of Chicago, Annie and A Chorus Line, but it’s definitely one that I feel inspired and passionate about.

“Given the quality of the talent we have across the Sunshine Coast, we are able to produce world-class performances the likes of which you would see in any large city.

“We don’t believe quality is about geography.

“It’s about talent and we have that by the bucket-full here, with so many talented actors and crew involved in this show.

“The audience will have a great time and be singing along to the classic 80s soundtrack from start to finish.”

The show is recommended for ages 13 and above.

The J performances — Friday, September 20 and 21, at 7.30pm.

Ticket prices: $55 entry

Bookings: www.thej.com.au, The J Box Office 60 Noosa Dr, Noosa Junction.

Phone 5329 6560.