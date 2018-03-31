Rock snapper in Ridgewood

WORLD famous photographer Colin Beard will be the judge for the upcoming Ridgewood Photo Fair to be held in May.

At 26, Colin Beard gave up his desk job as an engineer to follow the sixties rock 'n' roll revolution from behind the lens of a camera.

In 1966 with two other mates, Colin launched Australia's first iconic pop music magazine called Go-Set and became its founding photographer.

What ensued were three extraordinary years travelling the world photographing all the major rock 'n' rollers of the time including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Cher, The Who, Cat Stevens, The Kinks and many more.

From photographing rock n roll stars, he became one of Australia's most accomplished fashion photographers, producing numerous covers and fashion spreads for Vogue, Cleo, Dolly magazines. His professional work has won several awards including a Gold Medal at the New York "One Show”.

Alongside his academic activities, Colin is a highly regarded photojournalist, and was the first photographer to be commissioned for Australian Geographic magazine.

He was selected as one of the 100 international photographers representing Australia in the book A Day in the Life of Australia.

Colin's photographs have been exhibited widely, including solo exhibitions in all the major cities of Australia, and in Beijing, Italy and London. Colin has semi-retired to the beautiful Mary Valley.

The Ridgewood Photo Fair receives 200 photographic entries annually, with the 2017 overall winner being 11-year-old Lilly Kennedy from Noosa Christian College.

This year, entries are open from May 7 to 14, with the results and prize presentations being announced at an exhibitors function on Friday, May 18.

The entry form is available from www.roundtheridges.com/events.