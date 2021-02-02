Rock wall sea defence regarded as last resort

Peregian residents at risk of losing one of the towns most valued assets to coastal erosion are rallying against a sea wall to ensure its future.

Peregian Beach Community Association president Marian Kroon said the latest Noosa Council modelling showed public amenities in Peregian Park around the surf club would reach "medium risk" of coastal erosion by 2040 and high risk by 2070.

She said the backyards of some homes along the beachfront on Lorikeet Dr in south Peregian were also in the low risk category.

"The report underlines the high cost of replacing existing public infrastructure such as the picnic area, skate park and parking areas should they be damaged as a result of coastal erosion," Ms Kroon said.

"Community feedback indicates that non-intrusive solutions, such as dune rehabilitation and mitigation, is the preferred course of action."

Ms Kroon said rock sea walls were "very much a last resort".

"We have been working for many years to protect and strengthen our dunes and the vegetation that helps them remain intact," she said

Council project co-ordinator for climate change adaptation Grant Hinner will be guest speaker at the community association's February 14 meeting.

Project officer Grant Hinner and council strategic planner Rebecca Britton meet with Phil Moran, centre, from Noosa Landcare to discuss the Coastal Hazards Adaptation Plan

The council's Coastal Hazards Adoption Plan will guide the way the council responds to coastal erosion.

Mr Hinner said rising sea levels and coastal hazards such as erosion, inundation and increased storm events were among Noosa's biggest environmental challenges.

"In the years ahead, our coastline, particularly our eastern beaches, will be more vulnerable to erosion, and our low-lying areas will be subject to regular coastal flooding from higher tides and storms," he said.

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart said the plan would help the council make informed decisions about spending, infrastructure planning and design, development and land use.

"Councils have an important role to play as we're uniquely positioned to adapt the way we build, design and locate infrastructure, and regulate land use," she said.

For more information visit yoursay.noosa.qld.gov.au.