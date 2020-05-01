‘Rocking’ to a $4.5m price tag

Pump up the sales as well as the volume as 18 Hastings St, home to the Rolling Rock goes on the market.

ROBBIE Williams might not want to rock, DJ, but certainly Noosa real estate principal Tom Forde is keen to bust a move that sells 18 Hastings Street, home to one of the Sunshine Coast's signature night spots the Rolling Rock.

The asking price for the recently renovated 530 sqm property, the venue of a night spot that has been packing them in after dark since 1987, is for "offers over $4.5 million".

Not only does the successful new owner receive "The Rock" as a tenant with a lucrative 3am licence, but also the adjoining popular hang out the Legarto Bar. Commercial specialist Forde Property is marketing the sale as an opportunity as landlord to secure "leases yielding circa $350,000 per annum".

"Certainly it is an iconic property, there's not too many of them in Noosa," Mr Forde said.

He does not expect the fact that The Rock has been forced to close its doors due to the ongoing coronavirus shutdowns of licensed venues, to dampen the enthusiasm of buyers.

"We're still selling properties (in Noosa)," Mr Forde said.

"Most of our clients are self-managed super funds."

Mr Forde said these type of investors looked for more promising returns of potentially 6 or 7 per cent yield on investment rather than 1 or 1.5 per cent with cash investments in the bank.