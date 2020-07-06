Rocky teen rushed to hospital after being ‘struck’ by car

Paramedics transported the teen to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A TEENAGER was taken to hospital last night after being struck by a car in North Rockhampton.

At 9.39pm, emergency services were called to the incident on Sunner St, Koongal.

A male, believed to be 18, suffered a leg injury and was treated on scene by paramedics.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said it was reported the teen had been "struck by a vehicle".

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no complaint was made to police and the matter was not being investigated.