Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Social networking and world technology connection concept, Businessman hand holding mobile phone with global network connection
Social networking and world technology connection concept, Businessman hand holding mobile phone with global network connection
News

Rocky teen sent revenge porn to 12-year-old neighbour

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
14th Jan 2020 1:43 PM | Updated: 4:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-YEAR-OLD has been sentenced for indecent treatment of a child after he sent revenge porn of his 23-year-old former girlfriend to his 12-year-old neighbour.

The man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on January 14 to one count of indecent treatment of a child and two counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said the 18-year-old breached the domestic violence order on June 30 and July 7, first sending an SMS threatening to publish revenge porn and second threatening to go to her house.

Mr Slack said the revenge porn, which was a photograph of the woman naked in a bath tub with only her breasts exposed as her knees hid her crotch, was sent to the 12-year-old's phone and screenshot with the screenshot sent to the female victim.

The 12-year-old showed the message to his mother and the incident was reported to police.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said his client had an intellectual disability.

Judge Michael Burnett ordered the man to an 18 month probation order and no convictions recorded.

domestic violence offences editors picks indecent treatment of a child under 16 revenge porn rockhampton district court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NABBED: 2m long snake caught outside bank

        premium_icon NABBED: 2m long snake caught outside bank

        News A “beautiful” carpet python was spotted waiting for the bank to open.

        ‘Community icon’ to be farewelled after lawnmower death

        premium_icon ‘Community icon’ to be farewelled after lawnmower death

        Community Funeral for Maureen Piggott to be held this week

        Cancer survivor conquers new challenge

        premium_icon Cancer survivor conquers new challenge

        News Barb was only 37 with two young children when she was given her shock diagnosis.

        HEY BILL: Marking 50 years on Noosa Main Beach

        premium_icon HEY BILL: Marking 50 years on Noosa Main Beach

        News “I go down to the beach every day, and every day it changes.''